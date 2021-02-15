Crews prepare roads for severe winter weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The current snowfall is making travel dangerous, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) recommends you stay home and away from the roads.
“You need to think hard about going out if you don’t have to,” said Mark Croarkin, an Engineer for the Southeast District for MoDOT.
He said they have spent the past couple of days making sure equipment is working and ready for the frigid weather.
“Some of our crews are already out across the district. Some are on standby. We expect crews out across the district by this evening,” said Croarkin.
It’s too cold for salt and other chemicals to be used while they plow.
“The salt becomes less effective once it gets colder, so we start having to blend stuff with it,” said Croarkin.
He explained places with most traffic will receive immediate attention. “We always focus on the interstates first, then we fall back to the majors, and then we catchup to the minor and lower volume roads.”
Croarkin told said it’s important for people stay home so those who are out in the cold can do their jobs.
“You really want to reserve the roads during winter weather like this for the emergency services, the police, and people actually fighting the weather conditions,” said Croarkin.
You can visit https://www.modot.org/ for more information on road conditions
