Baptist Health Paducah reschedules vaccination clinic

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Baptist Health Paducah’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, has been rescheduled.
Appointments scheduled for Tuesday, Feb.16, will be moved to next Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Wednesday, Feb. 17 appointments will be changed to next Monday or Tuesday.
Appointment changes will be reflected in MyChart and all patients will be contacted by phone with their new date and time.
The call may or may not be from the 270 area code, but it’s imperative for them to answer the phone.
Those interested in rescheduling cannot reschedule by calling the hospital.
All vaccinations will be administered in the hospital’s Education meeting rooms, located at the rear of the Larry Barton Atrium, near Outpatient Lab and Imaging.
