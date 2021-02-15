Alabama man arrested in connection to shooting in Murray, Ky.

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - An Alabama man was arrested in connection to a shooting in western Kentucky.
According to the Murray Police Department, they responded to a home on Center Drive around 2:40 a.m. on February 13 for a report of shots fired.
Officers found a home with multiple bullet holes in it; however, no one was injured.
Detectives charged Glenn Adams, 20, of Orrville, Ala., with wanton endangerment first degree and tampering with physical evidence.
He was taken to the Calloway County Jail.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.