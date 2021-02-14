Winter weather impacts Valentines Day deliveries

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The scent of fresh roses and chocolates symbolize one’s love, but this year, between the pandemic and icy roads, delivering flowers to your door might be the way to go.
“Some of these are going out today. Already this morning, we had truckloads of flowers being dispersed and delivered,” said Darrell Faire, owner of Angel Garden Florists in Cape Girardeau.
He said they started making deliveries on Wednesday due to inclement weather.
“It’s been more convenient for many customers or consumer to call us,” said Faire.
He explained the cold elements make it difficult for workers to travel. “It did slow down the process. We had to drive with much caution and care due to the roads being very slick at that time.”
Valentine’s Day flowers can quickly freeze in temperatures below 32 degrees. Floral shops are protecting your bouquets with the use of trash bags.
“The weather has put a major damper on the holiday,” said Becky McCormick. Sweetheart Florists in Jackson owner.
Like Faire, she started dropping off orders on Wednesday, and some of her customers cannot believe she is out delivering.
“With the holiday we can pick the weather so we just have to do the best we can,” said McCormick.
Even without the usual Valentine’s Day dinners and get togethers, she said people still want to spread love. “People are thinking about them and care about them enough the send flowers.”
Both Floral shop owners will open tomorrow, but McCormick says they will not make deliveries.
