Snow route proclamation issued in City of Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson has issued a Snow Route Proclamation at 8:00 p.m. on February 13.
Residents who have cars parked on designated snow routes in Jackson have 24 hours to move their cars off the street or to a non-designated snow route.
This will allow city crews to plow the entire width of the roadway.
After 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 14, cars that are not moved may be ticketed or towed.
Cars parked in the uptown historic district do not need to be moved.
The proclamation will end when the storm is over, the street has been cleared, and the city has notified the local media outlets.
Snow routes include:
- Bainbridge Road from S. Donna Dr. to S. Lacey St.
- Broadridge Drive from Orchard Dr. to W. Independence St.
- Donna Drive (South) from Bainbridge Rd. to E. Jackson Blvd.
- Farmington Road (North) from W. Main St. to the City limit
- Farmington Road (South) from W. Main St.to the City limit
- Greensferry Road from N. Hope St. to the City limit
- High Street (North) from (Hwy. 61) Washington St. to the City limit
- Hope Street (North) (Hwy. 61) from Main to St. Greensferry Rd.
- Hope Street (South) (Hwy. 25) from Main St. to the City limit
- Independence Street (West) (Rt. D) from N. High St. to the City limit
- Jackson Boulevard (East) (Hwy. 61) from S. Hope St. to the City limit
- Jackson Boulevard (West) (Hwy. 34/72) from S. Hope St. to the City limit
- Lacey Street from Bainbridge Rd. to Ridge Rd.
- Main Street (East)(Except any portion located inside the boundaries of the Jackson Uptown Historic District) from Hope St. to the City limit
- Main Street (West)(Except any portion located inside the boundaries of the Jackson Uptown Historic District) from Hope St. to W. Jackson Blvd.
- Oak Hill Road (North) from E. Main St. to Oak Ridge Dr.
- Oak Ridge Drive from N. Oak Hill Rd. to Ridge Rd.
- Oak Street from N. West Ln. to N. Farmington Rd.
- Old Orchard Road (South) from E. Jackson Blvd. to E. Main St.
- Ridge Road from N. Shawnee Blvd. to Oak Ridge Dr.
- Shawnee Boulevard (North) from E. Main to St. Ridge Rd.
- Shawnee Boulevard (South) from E. Main St. to E. Jackson Blvd.
- Washington Street (East) (Hwy. 61) from N. Hope St. to N. High St.
- West Lane (North) from W. Jackson Blvd. to Oak St.
