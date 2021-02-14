Perryville natural gas prices surge

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Natural gas customers in Perryville could be seeing an increase in prices.
According to a City of Perryville Facebook post, customers could experience prices 60 or 70 times higher than normal..
Perryville’s natural gas is provided by the Interstate Municipal Gas Agency, a nonprofit joint action agency that provides natural gas services throughout the Midwest.
In a release, the City of Perryville called Feb. 12 “one of the wildest days in the natural gas market ever.”
On February 11 and 12, some midstream companies reported issues at some of their gas plants, also some pipelines were reporting operational issues.
In southwest Missouri, natural gas wells are freezing, this is leading to a limited supply.
These issues paired with the severe winter storms, and low temp. spiked prices across the Midwest.
Oneok Gas Transmission natural gas prices surged to as high as $367.85, after starting the week around $3.00.
Gas prices at the Houston Ship Channel sky-rocked as high as $225.00, on Friday, Feb. 12.
The City of Perryville estimated that prices would increase starting Feb. 13 at 9 a.m. and continue for the next several days.
They request customers reduce their usage of natural gas as much as possible.
Perryville is not the only city in Missouri asking customers to conserve energy, Branson and Springfield are suffering from a limited supply of natural gas.
The Energy.gov recommends the following tips to reduce natural gas usage:
- Take advantage of the sun.
- Open curtains on your south-facing windows during the day, and close them at night.
- Cover drafty windows.
- use a heavy-duty, clear plastic sheet on a frame or tape clear plastic film to the inside of your window frames.
- install tight-fitting, insulating drapes or shades on drafty windows.
- Set your thermostat as low as is comfortable.
- When you are asleep or out of the house, turn your thermostat down.
- Keep your fireplace damper closed unless a fire is burning.
- When you use the fireplace, reduce heat loss by opening dampers in the bottom of the firebox.
- Turn down the temperature of your water heater to the warm setting.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.