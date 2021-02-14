First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A Winter Storm Warning now covers most of the region from late today thru daybreak Tuesday. Snow will move in from the west around sunset, and then we’ll have periods of snow tonight and Monday. It still looks like two major rounds of snow…one tonight…and then another round Monday afternoon and evening. The second round of snow looks to be heaviest in southeastern counties. Overall snowfall totals have inched up a bit, especially southeast, and are now mostly in the 4 to 9 inch range…though there is still some concern amounts may be higher due to higher-than-normal liquid to snow ratios. In addition, it will be dangerously cold and blustery thru Monday night, and some blowing and drifting is likely at times. Travel will be impacted.
A second storm is still on track for late Wednesday thru Thursday. This storm continues to look a bit warmer, such that some areas may see some sleet or freezing rain at times. But precipitation forecasts continue to look high with this, and it could have a major impact on travel again despite slightly warmer air temps. Quite a week…but we finally see a thaw on the way by the weekend and
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.