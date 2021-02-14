First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A Winter Storm Warning now covers most of the region from late today thru daybreak Tuesday. Snow will move in from the west around sunset, and then we’ll have periods of snow tonight and Monday. It still looks like two major rounds of snow…one tonight…and then another round Monday afternoon and evening. The second round of snow looks to be heaviest in southeastern counties. Overall snowfall totals have inched up a bit, especially southeast, and are now mostly in the 4 to 9 inch range…though there is still some concern amounts may be higher due to higher-than-normal liquid to snow ratios. In addition, it will be dangerously cold and blustery thru Monday night, and some blowing and drifting is likely at times. Travel will be impacted.