First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

A Winter Storm Warning now covers the entire viewing area as a fierce winter storm will move across the region tonight through Monday. Snowfall forecasts have crept back up today, and now look to be in the 6 to 10 inch range….with isolated heavier amounts possible…especially with very cold air creating high liquid to snow ratios. But this storm will also bring gusty winds and dangerously cold wind chills…more like the northern plains that the mid-Mississippi Valley. Travel will likely be difficult and dangerous tonight and Monday, and should be discouraged. Snow should taper off from SW to NE Monday evening.
After a brief break on Tuesday, we are still monitoring a second potentially strong winter storm for mid-week. This one has a bit less certainty with more model disagreement but at worst will bring another swath of heavy winter precipitation from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. Behind this potential storm, we should finally see thawing temperatures by the weekend….though snow and ice cover will make it hard to warm up very quickly.
