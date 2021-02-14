Body found at Marion City Sewer Plant

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - At approximately 7 a.m. on Sunday, February 14, 2021, a City of Marion employee went missing at the City’s Wastewater Treatment Facility located on South Van Buren Street.
Emergency crews were immediately dispatched to the scene.
At approximately 10 a.m., crews located a body in one of the treated water ponds and recovered the remains of the suspected missing employee.
An investigation is ongoing at this time.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
The employee’s name is being withheld, pending notification of the family.
