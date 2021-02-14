Egyptian Health Dept. reports 2 more COVID-19 cases

The Egyptian Health Department reported two more COVID-19 cases on Sunday. (Source: Storyblocks)
By Jessica Ladd | February 14, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 2:42 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported two more COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The individuals include:

Saline County

o Female: 1 in their 50s

o Male: 1 in their teens, 2 in their 70′s

White County

o Female: 1 in their 50′s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,401 lab confirmed positives, including 44 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,669 lab-confirmed positives, including 24 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 468 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including four deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

