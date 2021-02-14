Cold weather can drain car batteries

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the bitter cold weather here, you might be in some trouble with you car not starting.
This is due to car batteries getting too cold and not working properly depending on their age and condition.
We talked with O’Reilly’s Auto Parts’ Bryce Worl who explained why your car breaks down in the cold.
“What’s in a battery is deionized water and lead,” Worl said. “So, what happens when water gets cold? It freezes. So if it freezes then it’s going to drop the level and it’s not going to give the proper current.”
He said there are things that you can do to help prolong your battery life.
“Keeping it clean,” Worl said. “A lot of days now, people buy a battery and shut the hood and never think of it again until it goes bad. But if you keep your terminals clean, make sure they are good and tight because what causes the corrosion, that causes batteries to wear faster, is the terminals being loose. That’s what causes corrosion because it creates an arc.”
He said it’s a good investment to purchase a jumper pack which could help you when you need it.
