Winter weather impacts small businesses

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The winter weather has negatively impacted small businesses in the Heartland.
Several businesses in Uptown Jackson who are still dealing with winter weather that has impacted walk-in foot traffic.
The area was hit with a winter storm that brought ice with it, some of which is still hanging onto sidewalks and secondary roads with another winter storm on the way.
“We have been impacted and so that leads me to what do we do for next week,” Vitality Market Manager Resa Armstrong said. “Do I offer food in store which is one of our top sellers, or do we stay closed completely, or do we have a modified schedule? So we’re basically taking it day-by-day.”
Fringe co-owner Shelly McDowell said sales have been down for her as well due to the icy weather.
“It is hurtful because we do have a nice storefront and a lot of people do like being able to come in and shop and try on their items,” McDowell said. “So that’s an advantage for them to come in and when they can’t because of the weather it does affect our sales.”
Although foot traffic has been down, several stores still offered online shopping to create sales.
