Icy conditions impact homebound Heartlanders

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The cold temperatures not only brought in snow. but ice as well. This makes it harder for vulnerable Heartlanders to leave their homes and even harder for others to bring them what they need most.
“They have to get the care that they need,” said Robert Sherrill, a physical therapist for the Mid America Rehab in Cape Girardeau.
Mid America Rehab offers a program called “outpatient on wheels,” where they visit homebound patients.
However, the icy conditions are making it a struggle to travel.
“When it is coming down it makes it difficult. We typically will reschedule, to make sure that everyone stays safe,” said Sherrill.
He said getting the care that they need is very important, to progress and reach the goals that are set for them and overall quality of life.
“Whether it’s achieving the range of motion, strength, or improve their function,” said Sherrill.
Workers and volunteers at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center are also finding the selves stuck because of the conditions.
“We had a van get stuck and we had required a tow truck,” said Susan McClanahan, the administrator of the Cape Girardeau Senior Center.
She told said that lot of seniors rely on them for food. “For a lot of them it is the main meal of the day.”
She said they will offer bulk meals in case temps drop even lower. “If it is just too bad, we do provide either frozen meals or an emergency shelf stable meal.”
Sherrill and McClanahan say they are still offering services until further notice
