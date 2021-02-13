Ice melt in high demand

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People were in Ken’s Ace Hardware lined up to get ice melt as soon as it came off the truck Saturday morning.
Employees didn’t even have time to put it on the shelves and handed them to the customers from the back of the store off pallets.
Manager Matt Fluegge said they sold quite a bit and the customers just kept on coming after that.
“We received a full truckload and out of that truckload we’ve sold quite a bit within the first hour,” Fluegge said. “I would say at least 25% to 50% of what we’ve got in within the first hour of it being here.”
Customers are preparing for a winter storm, Sunday into Monday, that could range between four to eight inches of snow depending on where you live. That being on top of the ice storm that hit days ago.
“Putting down that ice melt before it starts is a great idea,” Fluegge said. “Also, shoveling every so often periodically; don’t wait for it to pile up to 4, 6, 8 inches. Heavy lifting at that point or heavy pushing. Save your back. Go out there every couple of inches.”
Tune in to kfvs12.com and download our KFVS weather app for the latest information on how much snow accumulation you can expect.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.