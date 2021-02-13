FIRST ALERT: Winter storm watch issued for Sunday night-Monday

(KFVS) - A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Sunday night through Monday.
Extreme winter weather is set to continue for the next several days with arctic air and two potentially significant winter storms on the horizon.
For most of the weekend the story will be the cold and wind, with temps continuing to slowly fall as north winds continue to blow arctic air in from the north.
Highs today will range from the teens north to the low 20s south.
There will be a significant wind chill of about 10 to 20 mph.
A few flurries are expected but no significant precipitation is likely through tonight.
By Sunday evening moisture aloft will be increasing and we might start to get some patchy light snow or snow showers, especially toward sunset.
The first winter storm will move through in two parts Sunday night through Monday evening.
New models have actually backed off on snowfall amounts overnight but we are still looking at moderately heavy accumulations of perhaps 3 to 8 inches….lightest north and heaviest south.
The snow, extreme cold, and the possibility of blowing and drifting will make this a dangerous storm.
Travel will be hazardous.
After a break on Tuesday, another strong system will move through Wednesday night into Thursday.
This one may involve some freezing rain or sleet, as temps aloft will be a bit warmer.
Significant impacts are again expected.
Moderating temps are finally on the way by next weekend.
