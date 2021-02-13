First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

The first winter storm will move through in two parts Sunday night through Monday evening. New models have actually backed off on snowfall amounts overnight….but with snow ratios of 15 to 1 or so, we are still looking at moderately heavy accumulations of perhaps 3 to 8 inches….lightest north and heaviest south. Along with the snow….extreme cold and some blowing and drifting will make this a dangerous storm…travel will be hazardous. After a break on Tuesday, another strong system will move through Wednesday night into Thursday. This one may involve some freezing rain or sleet, as temps aloft will be a bit warmer. Significant impacts are again expected. Moderating temps are finally on the way by next weekend.