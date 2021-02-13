First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Extreme winter weather set to continue for the next several days with arctic air and two potentially significant winter storms. The first storm moves in from the west Sunday afternoon…and passes through in two parts Sunday night and Monday. Still some uncertainty about who will get the second round on Monday late, but currently this round is trending farther south. None the less models are clustered around a 3 to 8 inch scenario….but higher ratios may throw that off a bit. In any event, this will be a unusually fierce storm with very cold air and gusty winds. Travel is going to be hazardous Sunday night and Monday.