First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

First Alert Action Day Sunday night through Tuesday
Extreme winter weather set to continue for the next several days with arctic air and two potentially significant winter storms. The first storm moves in from the west Sunday afternoon…and passes through in two parts Sunday night and Monday. Still some uncertainty about who will get the second round on Monday late, but currently this round is trending farther south. None the less models are clustered around a 3 to 8 inch scenario….but higher ratios may throw that off a bit. In any event, this will be a unusually fierce storm with very cold air and gusty winds. Travel is going to be hazardous Sunday night and Monday.
After a break on Tuesday, another system comes in from the southern plains by Wednesday late into Thursday morning. If anything, this storm is looking potentially even more potent with heavier precipitation. However there are subtle differences as warmer air may bring ice or even just rain to parts of our region..so stay tuned. But it is important to note that this second storm may be even stronger than the first, at least in terms of precip totals. Finally a moderating trend is foreseen by next weekend.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.