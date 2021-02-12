What you need to know Feb. 12

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, February 12.
Light snow and freezing drizzle is possible this morning in the Bootheel and Tennessee. A winter weather advisory has been issued for this area. Slick roads are possible .
Black ice is possible for all of the Heartland this morning due to temps below freezing.
Afternoon highs will be in the teens in some of our northern counties. The rest of the Heartland will be in the 20s.
However, northerly winds will make it feel much colder. Wind chill values will be in the single digits and teens.
Windy conditions stick around through the weekend and wind chills will also worsen.
Sunday into Monday wind chills will likely be from zero to -10 below zero. Some models are hinting at colder feel like temps.
Extreme caution is urged for spending a long period of time outdoors. Bundle-up with layers and take frequent breaks indoors.
Saturday there is a chance for a few snow showers. Some areas could get a dusting.
More significant winter weather systems moves into the Heartland next week.
The First Alert Weather team is monitoring a system on Monday that could bring quite a bit of accumulating snowfall.
They are also keeping an eye on models for a secondary winter weather system near the end of next week.
Stay tuned for the latest.
- Illinois State Police is investigating a deadly crash involving a pick-up truck and a SEMI tractor-trailer on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County.
- Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the travel advisory has been lifted for southeast Missouri.
- Dozens of Heartland schools have canceled classes or moved to remote learning today. Click here for the list.
- Due to remnants of icy precipitation on roads and parking lots, some businesses and organizations in the Heartland will be closed or open late today.
- The coronavirus and the cold can be a deadly combination for people who do not have a warm place to stay.
- At least five people were killed and dozens injured Thursday in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate.
- Former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial shifts today to defense lawyers.
- The FBI arrested two men identified as members of two militia groups that took part in violent riots in downtown Louisville.
- Yoshiro Mori resigned Friday as the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee following sexist comments implying women talk too much.
- Democrats pushed half of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan through a House committee Thursday, advancing $1,400 payments for millions of Americans and other initiatives that Republicans call too costly, economically damaging and brazenly partisan.
- The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the first case of COVID-19 variant B.1.351 in the state.
- A driver who survived when his pickup truck plunged about 70 feet (21 meters) off a slippery interchange exit ramp in Wisconsin said he feels thankful to be alive.
- A Poplar Bluff pediatrician is behind bars, accused of having sexual contact with a child.
- A bald eagle found shot in southern Washington County, Mo. had died.
