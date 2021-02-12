Very cold this weekend. Snow likely next week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We have issued a First Alert Action Day for Monday and Tuesday of next week with the threat of significant snowfall and dangerous wind chills. For this evening it will remain mostly cloudy and very cold. Temperatures will slowly fall into the teens. Wind chill values will approach zero. Lows by morning will be in the upper single digits far north to the upper teens far south.