Very cold this weekend. Snow likely next week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We have issued a First Alert Action Day for Monday and Tuesday of next week with the threat of significant snowfall and dangerous wind chills. For this evening it will remain mostly cloudy and very cold. Temperatures will slowly fall into the teens. Wind chill values will approach zero. Lows by morning will be in the upper single digits far north to the upper teens far south.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy and very cold. We will see a few snow flurries or snow showers at times. No impact is expected from the snow at this time. Highs will reach the upper teens north to middle 20s southeast.
Snow will spread across the Heartland Sunday evening. The first round of snow will last until the morning hours on Monday. A second round of snow will move through the Heartland Monday evening and the predawn hours on Tuesday. Significant snowfall accumulations appear possible with wind chill temperatures below zero. Plan on an extended impact from winter weather next week.
