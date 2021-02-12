Tax filing season officially underway

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - It’s the start of Tax Filing Season and the pandemic has changed a lot of things including tax returns.
It has also prompted a lot of questions from filers.
Madison Mueller is a tax accountant in Carbondale with Janice Burns Payne and Associates LLC. She said stimulus payments you received in 2020 and even possibly in 2021 are not included in your taxable income.
She said to pay attention to the stimulus payment guidelines.
“However based on your 2020 income tax return you might be eligible to receive more if you were somebody who didn’t receive the full payment,” said Mueller.
She said one of the biggest differences in the 2020 tax returns is unemployment income.
“And, yes, that is taxable as Income, but you did have the opportunity when you did sign up for the unemployment to have federal and state taxes withheld,” said Mueller. “So if you were an individual that had those taxes automatically with held depending on the way your tax return is and your individual circumstances will determine if you owe any additional tax.”
If you had to dip into your 401K, this is her advice with adding that onto your taxable income.
“When it comes to the 401K distributions that some individuals were eligible for in 2020, we generally recommend that you contact your planned administrator or your human resources department in order to determine your eligibility on repayment and what is and isn’t included in your taxable income,” Mueller explained.
With so much different than most years filing taxes, Mueller gave this advice to those filing taxes.
“When it comes to filing your 2020 taxes, there were a lot of changes,” Mueller said. “We do recommend that you consult with a professional even when in past years you might not have needed that additional help.”
You have until April 15 to file your taxes. At this time, there’s no extension unlike last year.
