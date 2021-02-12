Suitcase with 100-year-old letters recovered from stolen vehicle, authorities looking for owner

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -It’s the last thing detectives expected to find. While recovering a stolen 1997 Toyota 4Runner from 22nd and Alvernon Wednesday night, the Auto Theft Task Force discovered a large suitcase filled with historic documents.
“We’ve never come across anything like this,” said Sgt. David Ball with Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS). “What’s unique about this particular case is the items recovered are so old.”
Hundreds of letters, cards and newspaper clippings dating all the way back to 1910 tell the story of a woman by the name of Donna Lynch.
“They do not belong to the suspects and we did ask the owner of vehicle when he showed up; the owner of the 4Rrunner, and it was not his property,” said Sgt. Ball. “The search continues.”
It’s a mystery Sgt. Ball is anxious to solve.
“Did somebody break into a house and steal [the suitcase], or was it in a storage unit? Was it in a vehicle? I think the suspects found it, they stole it, they opened it up and realized what it was and just closed it back up,” he said. “Obviously, somebody would be thrilled to get this stuff back.”
Most of the letters were sent to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Lynch’s life is detailed in decades of handwriting, taking detectives back to a time when communication took weeks (sometimes months), meals cost less than a dollar and love was celebrated during WWII.
“‘Donna, I saw you passing in the rain’,” read Sgt. Ball. “‘So quietly you came. I only knew your presence when a gentle breeze whispered your name’.”
Given the age of the letters, investigators don’t believe Lynch is alive today.
“So, it would be a family member that we are looking for,” Sgt. Ball said.
Lynch’s family is believed to be living in the Tucson area, now missing a valuable piece of their heritage.
“We are going to find the owner, that is not an option,” Sgt. Ball vowed.
Authorities say the vehicle was taken from the Grant and Swan area. Two suspects were taken into custody. A woman and 25-year-old Troy Adams are facing theft and burglary charges, among others.
If you or someone you know is missing letters addressed to Donna Lynch, please contact DPS at (602) 223-2000.
