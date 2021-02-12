Southern Ill. U.S. District Courthouses reopen to the public

ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The East St. Louis and Benton, Illinois, U.S. District Courthouses are reopening due to the Seventh Amended Administrative Order No. 266.
The Court will continue to try to minimize the number of in-person proceedings by using teleconferencing and videoconferencing as much as possible.
Electronic filing remains available; drop boxes are provided at each courthouse; and pro se parties may email documents for filing.
Civil jury trials will resume on March 1, and criminal jury trials will resume on April 12.
Civil and criminal bench trials will resume immediately.
Judges can adjust their dockets.
Face masks must be worn inside the building.
