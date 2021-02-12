Sen. Blunt introduces measure to boost tourism, hospitality industries

“The travel and tourism industry - a critical part of our state’s economy - has been devastated by the pandemic,” said Blunt. “The STEP Act utilizes an existing program to direct much-needed support to tourism-related businesses as our economy works its way back to full speed. As co-chair of the Senate Travel and Tourism Caucus, I will continue advocating for policies to ensure our travel destinations and convention centers make it through this crisis and are ready to welcome visitors back as quickly and safely as possible.”