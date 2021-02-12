Sen. Blunt introduces measure to boost tourism, hospitality industries

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and three other senators have introduced bipartisan legislation to financially boost organizations involved with tourism, travel or other special events recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
The measure, Sustaining Tourism Enterprises During the COVID–19 Pandemic (STEP) Act, would would modify existing Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant programs to support to the tourism and travel industry.
The Act would authorize $2.25 billion in funding in EDA grants for tourism and event entities impacted by COVID–19.
Language in the measure would also permanently change the EDA eligible expenses to include “travel promotion” spending, which would include funding for tourism marketing.
Grant funding would help cover the following:
- Tourism marketing and promotion activities necessary to assist with economic recovery
- Costs associated with providing information to visitors about the health and safety protections
- Cleaning and sanitary costs, including physical modifications, associated with precautions to provide for safe worker, traveler, or event environments
- Costs of salaries and expenses associated with the operations of the applicants, excluding industry executives.
In a released statement, Sen. Blunt explained that the The STEP Act modifications would help promote economic recovery and work towards returning public confidence in these industries looking to reopen safely.
“The travel and tourism industry - a critical part of our state’s economy - has been devastated by the pandemic,” said Blunt. “The STEP Act utilizes an existing program to direct much-needed support to tourism-related businesses as our economy works its way back to full speed. As co-chair of the Senate Travel and Tourism Caucus, I will continue advocating for policies to ensure our travel destinations and convention centers make it through this crisis and are ready to welcome visitors back as quickly and safely as possible.”
Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) are co-chairs of the STEP Act.
All three believe the legislation will help struggling tourism and hospitality industries, along with their marketing and convention entities get back on their feet while reopening safely.
Sen. Cramer believes these industries could be the last to fully recover from the impact of the pandemic.
“The STEP Act uses an already-existing grant program to provide direct support for struggling travel and tourism businesses and gives them more opportunities to show the American people they are safely reopening,” said Cramer.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.