Providing shelter from the cold for people during the pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The coronavirus and the cold can be a deadly combination for people who do not have a warm place to stay.
“They will die out there,” said Pastor Renita Green, who runs The People’s Shelter in Cape Girardeau.
Pastor Green said that’s one of her biggest fears, between the pandemic and the plunging temperatures.
“One of them is gonna take them out. Slowly or quickly. We can’t prevent everything. No illusion to that,” said Pastor Green.
Pastor Green and volunteers try, starting inside the shelter.
“The people who we’re sheltering there are some who, they are two couples who broke down on the road trying to get to their next destination. There’s somebody who came here to actually start a job, thought he was staying with family. That turned out to not work out,” she said.
Pastor Green made changes to still accommodate people during the pandemic. St. Vincent’s Church donated pods to act as a barrier between guests and help stop the spread of COVID-19. Visitors must also wear masks, shower, and sanitize their area. Only ten people are allowed in the shelter at a time.
“Sometimes, people just need a little bit of hope and sometimes they need a little bit of help,” she said. “If we can make a difference today and if we can provide hope to get help. Let’s just get through today, and sometimes getting through today is what helps a person get through tomorrow.
Without the support of the community, Pastor Green said this mission would not be possible.
“This is a community who cares about people. And when you’re in a community that really cares about people, there’s no reason for you to die on the streets,” said Pastor Green.
The People’s Shelter has 29 people staying the night on February 11 at two different hotels. Donations and money came from the CARES Act.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.