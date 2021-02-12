Program holds cooking class for southeast Mo. kids who are visually impaired

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A program in the Heartland gives kids new experiences, showing there’s more to life than meets the eye.
“I’m a texture person. So, like touching all the stuff is interesting, but it’s cool overall,” said Kailey Couch, a freshman at Sikeston High School.
Kailey and her friends participated at a cooking class at Gabriel’s and learned how to make homemade meatballs and pasta.
“It’s just good to know that you’re not on your own. There’s more people out there that sort of have the same situation or have gone through some of the same things,” said Kailey. “I was born blind, so it’s kind of been my whole life.”
But, she doesn’t let that stop her from enjoying the good things in life.
“It’s just really good to be in a group where everybody is obviously can’t see. We all have different conditions, but I think it sort of makes us feel like we’re not just the only blind person in a whole group of sighted people. You’re not the only one that feels like sometimes excluded when you do things with your classmates at school,” she said.
Lighthouse for the Blind’s program, Southeast Kids in Action, brings together students who are blind or visually impaired for monthly activities.
“It’s just fun to watch them light up and interact with other kids,” said Erin Brewer, Southeast Kids in Action Coordinator. “Nobody can understand what it’s like to have a visual impairment, and the kinds of questions that are asked of them daily like how do you do this, and they ask in amazement, and it’s just their daily life of how things work.”
Brewer said these experiences teach the kids how to to independent and life skills.
While the cooking class is full of learning for the kids, there’s also a lesson for everyone to take away.
“You don’t always know what other people are going through, and I think it’s really important to think about that when you talk to people,” said Kailey.
Businesses interested in hosting the group for an activity can contact Erin Brewer at sekia@lhbindustries.com.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.