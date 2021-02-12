Organizer of proposed deer ordinance in Cape Girardeau describes which land will be included in hunt

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The new Cape Girardeau deer ordinance is in the works and city residents may have some questions about where the managed hunting will take place.
The city’s finance director, Dustin Ziebold, is a hunter himself. He’s organizing the logistics of the ordinance.
”We kept the public at a distance from where this is going to be,” Ziebold said.
“We don’t have to utilize private property or anyone else’s.”
The hunting areas are Twin Trees Park, Delaware Park, Cape Rock Park and Fountain Park.
“It is areas that have concentrations of deer and we can start limiting the population down because it’s, the northeast side is very heavily concentrated and these properties hit in that area,” he said.
He said Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau is a big hotspot for deer.
“It is one of those massive clusters where we have over a hundred deer per square mile,” Ziebold said.
He said while there is mixed reaction from the community, he believed it’s the best thing for Cape Girardeau.
“We’re going to use it as a chance to see if this is a good option for us,” Ziebold said.
He planned to put up enough signs to show the designated hunting areas, so there’s no confusion. Also, certain roads and trails will be blocked off temporarily.
“There’s a walking trail that goes through that and we will have to close that just for safety purposes but it is only for five weeks,” he said.
Paul Belcher is the Cape Country Club general manager. Even though the proposed hunting area is near the golf course, he said he’s not concerned.
“I’m sure the city will have the proper guidelines and safety features set up, so I think that’ll be alright,” Belcher said.
“The standpoint of the city is we’re trying to do the best we can,” Ziebold said.
According to Ziebold, the proposed ordinance is for one year, but it’ll take longer than that to reduce the deer population.
The City Council votes again on the ordinance Monday, February 15.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.