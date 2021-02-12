More than 2K new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill. on Fri.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,598 new confirmed cases, including 32 additional deaths, on Friday, February 12.
The newly reported deaths include a man in his 80s from Perry County and a man in his 90s from Randolph County.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,158,431 cases, including 19,873 deaths.
As of Thursday night, 1,915 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 437 patients were in the ICU and 211 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
They reported a total of 17,021,919 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 3.7 percent.
A total of 1,940,425 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois.
In addition, about 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.
This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,385,625.
As of Friday, IDPH said a total of 1,644,483 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 231,814 for long-term care facilities.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 59,009 doses.
