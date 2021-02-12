MoDOT truck rescued by another MoDOT truck, Heartland man after getting stuck on ice

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - On February 11, a Heartland Woman, Teresa Bright, saw a MoDOT truck stuck in a slick spot near the intersection of 60 and 25 in Dexter.
A second MoDOT truck and Teresa’s husband, Butch, came to the rescue.
Teresa stated that, while they worked to free the truck, other vehicles were driving by, creating a dangerous situation.
She wanted to remind drivers that the roads are bad and to slow down.
Teresa also thanked the MoDOT crews for all they do, “Thank you MODOT drivers for working so hard for us.”
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.