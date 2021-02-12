Jackknifed SEMI blocking traffic on KY 1489/Blue Springs Rd. in Trigg Co.

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A jackknifed SEMI blocked traffic on Friday afternoon, February 12.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it happened on KY 1489/Blue Springs Road near the golf course entrance between Gresham Road and Park Road near Lake Barkley State Resort Park.
The duration is unknown at this time as the towing service has two other vehicles to pull out before they make their way to the incident.
Drivers may detour via each end of KY 1849/Blue Springs Rd. to U.S. 68.
