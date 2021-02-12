Heartland police offering to send your ex-valentine to jail, if they have a warrant

HEARTLAND. (KFVS) - Both the Lyon County Ky. Sheriff’s Office and the Jonesboro Ark. Police Department are offering to send your ex-valentine to jail, if they have a warrant.
Lyon County’s Valentine Day Special includes a stay in a “5 star” rated jail, free transportation, and even a Happy Meal.
“They say jewelry is the best Valentine gift, so why not let us put on these special bracelets for that special someone,” The office stated in a Facebook post.
The Jonesborro Police Department is offering a different deal, the “Friday Night Special.”
It’s starts with “a fun ride in a fancy car (with lights!),” then continues with three night stay in “luxurious [four star] accommodations,” with a Valentines diner and a “fancy set of bracelets.”
The Friday Night Special not limited to ex’s, “Do you have an ex-Valentine who might have warrants? Maybe you’re stuck at home on this icy day with a cousin who is driving you crazy and has an outstanding FTA? Perhaps your baby momma made you mad (again) and you know that she hasn’t checked in with her probation officer lately?”
They offered a “two for one” deal for couples who both have warrants, “We’ll even sweeten the deal... if you BOTH have warrants, come visit us together and we will set up a romantic candlelight Valentine’s Dinner for two (maybe).”
