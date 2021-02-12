2 Heartland children spend snow day collecting funds for Humane Society of Southeast Missouri

Bailey Belmar & Cash Rodgers (Source: Mr. Shawn)
By Ashley Smith | February 12, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 3:30 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many children spend snow days catching morning cartoons, playing video games, and building snow men, but two Heartland children decided to spend the day helping animals.

Bailey Belmar, age 11, and Cash Rodgers, age 9, used the day off to hit the streets, and do some good.

They went door to door collecting funds for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.

The pair raised over $250, enough to buy food, treats, litter and more, with money to spare.

If you would like to help, the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is accepting donations here.

