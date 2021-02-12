Gov. Beshear reports 1,440 COVID-19 cases, 42 new deaths in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear reported 1,440 new COVID-19 cases and 42 new COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky on February 12.
Kentucky has a positivity rate of 6.95 percent.
Currently there are 1,063 Kentuckians hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 277 in ICUs and 154 on ventilators.
Kentucky has lost a total of 4,253 people to the virus.
“It looks like we’re going to have fewer cases than last week which would give us five straight weeks of declining cases. The positivity rate also continues to decline,” said Gov. Beshear. “This says you’re doing the right things and we’re headed in the right direction. But even if you’ve been vaccinated, we have to continue to wear masks and social distance until we can defeat this thing once and for all.”
