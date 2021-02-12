Former Marble Hill, Mo. police chief facing federal indictment for civil rights violation

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - The former Marble Hill police chief faces a federal indictment for a civil rights violation.
Marc Tragesser was charged with depravation of rights under the color of law.
As of Friday, he was released from the Cape Girardeau County Jail.
According to court documents, Tragesser is accused of injuring a woman in November 2018 by forcibly slamming her against a wall, handcuffing her and forcing her to turn over her children to someone who did not have legal custody of them.
Court documents state he was police chief at the time.
According to the city clerk, Tragesser was police chief in Marble Hill from January 1, 2017 and resigned on November 29, 2019.
