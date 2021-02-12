First Alert Friday Forecast

Extremely cold and wintry pattern set to continue at least through next week. The next day or two will continue to be mainly dry (other than a few flurries) but it will stay very cold and breezy. We may see a few breaks in the clouds this afternoon, but overall it looks to be mainly cloudy. A few light snow showers or flurries are possible Saturday, but the next major feature will arrive by sunset Sunday. Wind chills look to be near zero at times this weekend.
We’ve got two different potential winter storms on our ‘radar’ for next week. The first will move through on Monday, with the second Wednesday night into Thursday. The Monday system looks to be mainly snow. Too early for amounts, but this is currently looking like a moderately heavy snowfall event. After a brief break on Tuesday, another slightly warmer system arrives Wednesday night into Thursday. This one may bring more ice again….especially for southern counties. A warming trend is finally looking possible the following week.
