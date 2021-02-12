First Alert Friday Forecast

Extremely cold and wintry pattern set to continue at least through next week. The next day or two will continue to be mainly dry (other than a few flurries) but it will stay very cold and breezy. We may see a few breaks in the clouds this afternoon, but overall it looks to be mainly cloudy. A few light snow showers or flurries are possible Saturday, but the next major feature will arrive by sunset Sunday. Wind chills look to be near zero at times this weekend.