First Alert: Bitter cold, freezing drizzle and snowflakes possible in Bootheel; check school closings

(KFVS) - Light snow and freezing drizzle is possible this morning in the Bootheel and Tennessee. A winter weather advisory has been issued for this area. Slick roads are possible.
Black ice is possible for all of the Heartland this morning due to temps below freezing.
Afternoon highs will be in the teens in some of our northern counties. The rest of the Heartland will be in the 20s.
However, northerly winds will make it feel much colder. Wind chill values will be in the single digits and teens.
Windy conditions stick around through the weekend and wind chills will also worsen.
Sunday into Monday wind chills will likely be from zero to -10 below zero. Some models are hinting at colder feel like temps.
Extreme caution is urged for spending a long period of time outdoors. Bundle-up with layers and take frequent breaks indoors.
Saturday there is a chance for a few snow showers. Some areas could get a dusting.
More significant winter weather systems moves into the Heartland next week.
The First Alert Weather team is monitoring a system on Monday that could bring quite a bit of accumulating snowfall.
They are also keeping an eye on models for a secondary winter weather system near the end of next week.
Stay tuned for the latest.
