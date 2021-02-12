Delivery Driver Use Caution with Packages

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
Freezing temperatures and icy conditions can be problematic for delivery drivers across the heartland.
“Cold weather or no cold weather us volunteers are going to make sure the meals get out there.”
Senior center volunteer, Jim Day tells me it’s critical that he gets out for those who can’t.
“You’ve got to be careful, take your time, and watch what you’re doing.”
Volunteers for the Cape Senior are out and about delivering meals, to clients throughout the city. But with icy conditions and slick roads, delivery drivers can have a tough time making it up hazardous conditions.
“Some of these side roads can use more attention. And maybe some of the sidewalks. You try to approach some of these houses, it could be a little tough.”
Volunteer Paul Hennrich gives these suggestions to customers waiting for delivery packages.
“If possible, on days like today if they know somebody and that person can do it safely, it would be nice to you know, if they could clear their sidewalks.”
Day says the city can also help out.
Hennrich tells KFVS12 it’s greatly appreciated when clients also promptly answer their doors when expecting deliveries and put their pets away before they arrive.
