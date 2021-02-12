Black Ice and Light Precip Possible This Morning

Light snowflakes and freezing drizzle is possible this morning. There is a winter weather advisory out for the Bootheel and Tennessee due to this that can cause slick roads. Plan for black ice in many areas as temperatures are below freezing.
Similar to yesterday, temperatures in the teens in some of our northern counties with most of the Heartland in the 20s. Moderate northerly winds continue to blow over our areas putting wind chill values in the single digits and teens. Gusty northerly winds will once again make it a very cold day feeling like the single digits and teens. Partly cloudy skies by this afternoon.
Unfortunately, windy conditions will hold through the weekend. With high temperatures dropping as cooler air from the norther pushes south into the Heartland, wind chills will worsen over the weekend. Sunday into Monday we could see wind chills from zero to -10 below zero. Some models are hinting that it could even feel colder than that! This will mean using extreme caution if having to be outside for a long period of time.
Saturday there is a chance of a few snow showers in the forecast that could give a few areas a dusting. However, next week Monday we are watching a more significant winter weather system that could bring quite a bit of accumulating snowfall. A secondary winter weather system we will watch near the end of next week.
-Lisa
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.