Ameren MO shares ways to get financial assistance paying heating bills

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - During these frigid temperatures you might find yourself bumping up your thermostat to stay warm.
This could lead to a higher heating bill, which can cause financial strain for some.
“It’s probably going to go up, hopefully not that much. We haven’t had that bad of weather in the years past but I mean this year is just crazy in comparison,” Hailey Leonard said.
“I’m a college student so any prices that are bumped up from the heat, it’s definitely not ideal because I can’t really work that much, school full-time and part work so it’s definitely harder,” Emma Geringer said.
If you’re in a similar situation, Ameren Missouri has a variety of options to help you pay your bill.
“We just really encourage people to reach out and make that connection,” Connie Taylor said.
Connie Taylor is the Manager of strategic initiatives for Ameren Missouri. She said if you’re eligible, you can receive funding from east Missouri Action Agency or the Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation.
The low-income home energy assistance program is one of the few they offer.
“If your income meets the guidelines, you will be able to get help with both gas and electric and any other energy source that you use,” Taylor said.
Another program called Dollar More is also an option you have to assist you in paying your bills.
“It’s based on contributions from customers and from Ameren Missouri and our shareholders and our employees,” Taylor said.
Taylor said you can also spread out your payment plan after putting down a down payment.
“You’re able to spread that payment, the remaining balance out over twelve months to really break it down into hopefully more manageable portions,” she said. “These funds are here to help Missouri customers. So please by all means take the time to complete the application.”
She recommends you check with your local action agency to see if funds are still available. You can apply for those on Ameren’s website.
