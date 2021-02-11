What you need to know Feb. 11

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, February 11.

A First Alert Action Day has been issued for today due to icy weather the past couple of days and this morning that will likely cause significant traffic issues.

Many roadways have become ice covered and southeastern counties will be dealing with lingering wintry precipitation this morning.

Traveling will be treacherous and not recommended.

Wake-up temps are in the upper teens north to upper 20s south.

Blustery winds will make it feel like the single digits and teens.

Northerly winds will be gusting up to 25 mph which will make it feel like the teens outside all day.

Skies will be cloudy with a few flurries possible.

Heading into the weekend, bitterly cold temps will take over.

Low 20s and teens will be the high afternoon temperatures and lows will dip into the single digits, but a few northern counties could possibly see negative digits.

There is a small chance for a few flurries and a light snow shower on Saturday.

A stronger system could bring more snow early next week. There is a chance this will produce higher accumulations. The First Alert stormteam will be monitoring this closely.

