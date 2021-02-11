What you need to know Feb. 11

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, February 11.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for today due to icy weather the past couple of days and this morning that will likely cause significant traffic issues.
Many roadways have become ice covered and southeastern counties will be dealing with lingering wintry precipitation this morning.
Traveling will be treacherous and not recommended.
Wake-up temps are in the upper teens north to upper 20s south.
Blustery winds will make it feel like the single digits and teens.
Northerly winds will be gusting up to 25 mph which will make it feel like the teens outside all day.
Skies will be cloudy with a few flurries possible.
Heading into the weekend, bitterly cold temps will take over.
Low 20s and teens will be the high afternoon temperatures and lows will dip into the single digits, but a few northern counties could possibly see negative digits.
There is a small chance for a few flurries and a light snow shower on Saturday.
A stronger system could bring more snow early next week. There is a chance this will produce higher accumulations. The First Alert stormteam will be monitoring this closely.
- MoDOT is urging drivers to stay off the roads as ice and dangerously cold temperatures will combine to make travel difficult.
- MoDOT crews are using different road treatments when temperatures drop below 25 degrees.
- Several Heartland businesses and organizations are closed today due to icy road conditions.
- Dozens of schools in the Heartland have canceled classes today due to icy road conditions.
- Despite the closure of the SIU Campus, the Jackson County Health Department says it will hold today’s mass vaccination clinic as planned.
- Today the second impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump will continue.
- A Georgia prosecutor said Wednesday that she has opened a criminal investigation into “attempts to influence” last year’s general election, including a call in which President Donald Trump asked a top official to find enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.
- Joe Biden on Wednesday held his first call as president with Xi Jinping, pressing the Chinese leader about trade and Beijing’s crackdown on democracy activists in Hong Kong as well as other human rights concerns.
- Larry Flynt, who turned Hustler magazine into an adult entertainment empire while championing First Amendment rights, has died at age 78.
- About 1 in 3 Americans say they definitely or probably won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new poll that some experts say is discouraging news if the U.S. hopes to achieve herd immunity and vanquish the outbreak.
- The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is warning drivers of black ice on the roads after a crash involving two tractor trailers on I-55 near mm 26.
- Grammy-winning singer songwriter Jason Isbell says he is going to donate money that he makes from Morgan Wallen’s cover of his song “Cover Me Up” to the NAACP.
- Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban relented Wednesday and the national anthem will be played before home games this season after the NBA reiterated its “longstanding league policy” to include the song.
- State and federal authorities are searching for a tractor-trailer in Texas that may be smuggling about 80 undocumented immigrants, and some of them may already be dead.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.