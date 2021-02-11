VA asking Cape Girardeau patients to contact them about getting COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday

VA asking Cape Girardeau patients to contact them about getting COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday
The VA medical center will be at its Cape Girardeau clinic on Saturday giving vaccines
By Amber Ruch | February 11, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST - Updated February 11 at 12:01 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center is looking for Cape Girardeau patients interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, February 13.

The medical center will be at its Cape Girardeau clinic on Saturday giving vaccines and they want to collect a list of interested patients to be sure they will be able to use the allotted amount of vaccine.

If you are a VA patient and interested in getting your vaccination in Cape Girardeau, you can call 1-573-686-4151 (option 2) on Thursday or Friday.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.