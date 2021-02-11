VA asking Cape Girardeau patients to contact them about getting COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center is looking for Cape Girardeau patients interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, February 13.
The medical center will be at its Cape Girardeau clinic on Saturday giving vaccines and they want to collect a list of interested patients to be sure they will be able to use the allotted amount of vaccine.
If you are a VA patient and interested in getting your vaccination in Cape Girardeau, you can call 1-573-686-4151 (option 2) on Thursday or Friday.
