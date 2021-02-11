SEMO basketball doubleheader at Murray State postponed due to weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State’s basketball doubleheader at Murray State was postponed due to the winter storm.
It was originally scheduled for Thursday, February 11.
SEMO and Murray State will instead play the doubleheader on Friday, Feb. 12.
The women’s game will tip off at 2 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 5 p.m. Both games will be played at the CFSB Center in Murray, Ky.
The Redhawks remain on the road to face Austin Peay on Saturday.
Game time for the Redhawks doubleheader in Clarksville, Tenn. will also be at 2 p.m. for the women’s game and 5 p.m. for the men’s game.
