Patchy black ice tonight. Dangerous wind chills possible this weekend. Snow next week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We are about to have a busy stretch of weather over the next few days. this evening will remain mostly cloudy and cold. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 20s during the evening hours, slowly falling into the upper teens and lower 20s by morning. Any water on area roadways will cause black ice to form this evening. Parking lots and sidewalks will also be very icy. Wind chill temperatures by morning will likely be down in the single digits.
Friday will be partly cloudy and cold. Highs will range form the middle to upper 20s north to the lower to middle 30s south.
This weekend we will see another blast of arctic air move into the Heartland. We could see a few flurries as this air mass moves in but impact form snow is not expected at this time. The major impact over the weekend will be form very low wind chill temperatures. We will see the wind chill well below zero on Sunday morning with actual temperateness ranging between zero and ten above. Sunday night our next system will move our way. With very cold temperatures in place we will likely see all snow with this system. There is a chance this could be a high impact snow so please stay tuned for the latest.
