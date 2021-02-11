Patchy black ice tonight. Dangerous wind chills possible this weekend. Snow next week.

This weekend we will see another blast of arctic air move into the Heartland. We could see a few flurries as this air mass moves in but impact form snow is not expected at this time. The major impact over the weekend will be form very low wind chill temperatures. We will see the wind chill well below zero on Sunday morning with actual temperateness ranging between zero and ten above. Sunday night our next system will move our way. With very cold temperatures in place we will likely see all snow with this system. There is a chance this could be a high impact snow so please stay tuned for the latest.