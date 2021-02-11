2,838 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,838 new cases of COVID-19, including 102 additional deaths, on Thursday, February 11.
The newly reported deaths include: one man in his 80s from Jefferson County and one man in his 70s from Randolph County.
As of Thursday, IDPH reported a total of 1,155,833 cases, including 19,841 deaths.
As of Wednesday night, 1,954 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 448 patients were in the ICU and 227 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 4-10 is 3.9 percent.
According to IDPH, a total of 1,929,850 doses of vaccines have been delivered to providers in Illinois. In addition, about 456,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.
This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,385,950.
A total of 1,549,108 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 226,974 for long-term care facilities.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 56,094 doses.
On Wednesday, 69,029 doses were administered.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.