All lanes of I-24 open after multi-vehicle crash
By Marsha Heller | February 11, 2021 at 9:49 AM CST - Updated February 11 at 10:17 AM

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - All lanes are open after a multi-vehicle crash blocked traffic on Interstate 24 in Christian County, Kentucky.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a SEMI tractor-trailer was involved in crash with at least one other vehicle at the 81 mile marker.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office shut down the westbound lanes of I-24 at the 80 mile marker and at the 86 mile marker.

CCSO said deputie

*UPDATE* Deputies have the interstate shut down at the 80 west bound to prevent traffic from approaching the situation...

Posted by Christian County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 11, 2021

s are working multiple crashes county wide.

