All lanes of I-24 open after multi-vehicle crash

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - All lanes are open after a multi-vehicle crash blocked traffic on Interstate 24 in Christian County, Kentucky.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a SEMI tractor-trailer was involved in crash with at least one other vehicle at the 81 mile marker.
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office shut down the westbound lanes of I-24 at the 80 mile marker and at the 86 mile marker.
CCSO said deputie
s are working multiple crashes county wide.
