MoDOT crews use different road treatments when temperatures drop

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -When the temperature hits 25 degrees or colder salt doesn’t work as effectively, according to MODOT’s Southeast District Maintenance Engineer, Tammy Hefner.
Crews are using abrasives, like sand, on hills and curves for vehicles to get traction. They’re also mixing beet juice with the salt solution to help melt ice on roadways, according to Hefner.
“We’ll have crews out there on all of our major routes, making sure that we get them clear until we get them clear. Our minor routes, we’ll be out there and try to make passes on them to get them,” said Hefner.
Crews will be out overnight to treat roads.
While Hefner said home is the safest place to be, drivers need to stay clear of plows as slippery roads are unpredictable.
