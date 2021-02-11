$264 million Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund relaunched in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund was relaunched by Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Housing Corporation (KHC) on Feb. 11, with an additional $264 million.
Tenants, who qualify, can apply for rent and utility help to cover their past-due and future bills starting on Feb. 15.
“Nearly a year into the pandemic, Kentuckians are still grappling with the economic effects of COVID-19,” said Winston Miller, KHC executive director. “This assistance will help keep renters housed, allow landlords to get substantial payments for back rent and reduce the number of evictions in Kentucky courts.”
