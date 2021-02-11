$264 million Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund relaunched in Ky.

The Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund was relaunched by Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Housing Corporation (KHC) on Feb. 11, with an additional $264 million. (Source: Giorgio Trovato)
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund was relaunched by Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Housing Corporation (KHC) on Feb. 11, with an additional $264 million.

“The Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund follows earlier, similar efforts to help our people stay in their homes, while also providing relief to landlords and utility companies. This is so important. With more Kentuckians rolling up their sleeves and receiving these safe and effective vaccines, we see the light at the end of the tunnel growing brighter by the day. But it will take months before everyone can receive their shot of hope, and until then, we need to ensure our people can stay healthy at home as much as possible.”
Tenants, who qualify, can apply for rent and utility help to cover their past-due and future bills starting on Feb. 15.

“Nearly a year into the pandemic, Kentuckians are still grappling with the economic effects of COVID-19,” said Winston Miller, KHC executive director. “This assistance will help keep renters housed, allow landlords to get substantial payments for back rent and reduce the number of evictions in Kentucky courts.”

