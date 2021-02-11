Man working on a car shot, suspect at large

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track-down a shooting suspect.
Deputies responded to the 3600 block of Paris Highway 54, between Dresden and Como, around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10 in reference to a man injured in a shooting.
Investigators said Damron Lee Dildine, 55 of Gleason, was working on a car in a garage when he was shot by an unknown person.
Dildine was rushed to a local hospital for surgery.
Deputies said he is expected to recover.
Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect is asked to contact the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office at 731-364-5454.
