IDOT crews clear roads after days of winter weather

CARBNDALE, IL. (KFVS) -With the last few days being filled with winter weather, crews with Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) have been clearing roads around the clock since Tuesday, Feb. 9.
With more people at home today due to schools and businesses closed, they say they can do their job quicker and better.
Operations Engineer Keith Miley said he is proud of how his team has treated roadways.
“We’ve had a good event here our crews have done just an excellent job,” said Miley.
Around Noon of Feb. 11, Miley said 75 percent or better of roads have been treated.
“Were gonna take advantage of this time right now. We fully intend to get finished up by the close of business today with this event,” Miley stated.
IDOT said after they clear the streets, its time to prep for more winter weather
“Then we’ll take that time to make sure our equipment and our trucks are in good shape. Make sure our salt supplies in good shape and our we got al of our bulk fuel tanks filled up,” said Miley.
IDOT District 9 Covers Southern Illinois 16 counties, Miley said they have 40,000 tons of salt across the region.
“We feel like we’re in a good position you know to move forward into next week,” said Miley.
The Heartland is expected to get snowfall Monday into Tuesday
If you must travel today, Miley gives this advice
“You just need to be very cautious there’s in these kind of temperatures there could very easily be some black ice,” said Miley.
He said these three things lead them to a successful clean up: “we’ve got man power, equipment and materials. And those are the 3 things that have to work together for us to be successful on one of these kind of events.”
