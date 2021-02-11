Icy conditions slow traffic near I-24 bridge, SEMIs get stuck

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Crews (KYTC) are warning drivers about icy conditions on Interstate 24 after three SEMI trucks became stuck in Livingston County on Thursday morning, February 11.
The big rigs were stuck at the 33 mile marker in the eastbound lanes, which blocked traffic.
This is near the Cumberland River Bridge.
While the lanes were blocked, KYTC crews treated the eastbound lanes from the Cumberland River Bridge eastward.
A towing crew was able to remove the SEMIs, but eastbound traffic was backed up to the U.S. 62 Calvert City exit 27 interchange.
When traffic clears, salt trucks will work through the area west of the blockage.
KYTC said icy conditions will likely continue to slow traffic in this area.
