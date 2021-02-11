Graves County Sheriff’s Office marking cars in ditches

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office reports tow trucks cannot get to some vehicles in ditches until the roadways thaw.
According to Chief Deputy Jeremy Prince, officers are using caution tape to mark vehicles that need to stay on the side of the road or in ditches until a tow truck can get to them. The tape signifies an officer checked on the vehicle and made sure no one is inside.
This picture was taken the morning of February 10, on KY HWY 849 near Hopewell Road.
Chief Deputy Prince said it’s important to be extra cautious while driving.
“I had an individual tell me this morning that they, it felt like they were driving slow enough because they were driving 60 miles per hour and that speed limit’s 70. That is now slow enough on ice covered roads. A lot slower. Cut that in half at least,” he said.
He warns the road might be okay one minute and five minutes down the road it could be a solid sheet of ice.
Prince recommends keeping a flashlight and blanket in your vehicle. Also, stay in your car and turn your flashers on if you get in an accident. He said getting out of the car can be dangerous.
